Election 2021: Timings and results for the Home Counties

Voters in 26 authorities in the ITV News London region went to the polls in the election on May 6. If all goes to plan, the timings for results are shown in brackets.

RESULTS FOR LOCAL COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN THE ITV NEWS LONDON REGION

COUNTY COUNCILS (all seats)

ESSEX - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

HERTS - yet to declare (expected Saturday PM)

KENT - yet to declare (expected Monday PM)

SURREY - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

UNITARY AUTHORITIES (ALL SEATS)

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE - yet to declare (expected Saturday PM)

UNITARY AUTHORITIES (1/3 SEATS)

SLOUGH - yet to declare (expected Saturday PM)

SOUTHEND - No overall control (no change)

THURROCK - CONSERVATIVE (from NOC)

DISTRICT COUNCILS (1/3 SEATS)

BASILDON - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

BRENTWOOD - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

BROXBOURNE - yet to declare (expected Saturday PM)

CASTLE POINT - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

EPPING FOREST - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

HARLOW - CONSERVATIVE (gain from Labour)

MOLE VALLEY - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

REIGATE & BANSTEAD - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

ROCHFORD - CONSERVATIVE (hold)

RUNNYMEDE - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

ST ALBANS - yet to declare (expected Sunday PM)

STEVENAGE - yet to declare (expected Saturday PM)

TANDRIDGE - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

THREE RIVERS - yet to declare (expected TBC)

WATFORD - yet to declare (expected Saturday PM)

WELWYN HATFIELD - yet to declare (expected Saturday PM)

WOKING - yet to declare (expected Friday PM)

REFERENDUM

NEWHAM - yet to declare (expected TBC)