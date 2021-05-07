More than 100 firefighters are tackling a fire that has ripped through part of a 19-storey London tower block partly covered in Grenfell-style cladding.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the New Providence Wharf development, near Canary Wharf, on Friday morning.

It said 125 firefighters and 20 engines are at the scene of the fire, which has engulfed three floors.

London Ambulance Service said a “number of people” have been treated, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The building is partly covered in the same type of ACM cladding used on Grenfell Tower, building developer Ballymore confirmed.

One resident said on Instagram: “When your building has the same cladding as Grenfell Tower. Oh my god.”

Credit: Athina Fokidou/@athinaf/PA

Pictures and videos on social media show part of the building engulfed in flames, with thick grey smoke pouring out of the block, several stories high.

The fire comes just days after the Government’s post-Grenfell fire safety regulations, which campaigners argue could leave leaseholders paying tens of thousands of pounds to remove cladding on their buildings.

Looks like they’ve doused the upper floors to stop it spreading, now returning to the original fire source. Kudos to London Fire [Brigade], looks a very professional response. Alex Thorpe, witness

London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block. Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight.

“The brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 13 calls to the fire.

“The brigade was called at 0855. Fire crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

The ambulance service said it has sent a “number of resources” to the scene.

A spokesman said: “They have treated a number of people, and remain at the scene, where they are working with other emergency services.”

Apsana Begum, the Poplar & Limehouse Labour MP, said on Twitter:

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, added:

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this awful fire - and with all those for whom it stirs memories and fears. It is simply a national scandal that more has not been done by government to remove this dangerous cladding. Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats

Building developer Ballymore said in a statement their "thoughts are with everyone who has been affected," adding:

The safety of our residents is paramount and we are working closely with the London Fire Brigade. We can confirm that the fire was quickly brought under control by the Fire Brigade and is now extinguished. Our response team are on-site to support residents and assist with alternative accommodation where necessary. Ballymore statement

Ballymore said work to replace cladding on the building was already underway.

"Once funding from both the ACM Fund and Building Safety Fund was confirmed in March, we mobilised swiftly and enabling works started on site last week," the company said.

"The main contractor had been due to take possession of the site this coming Monday. The building features ACM [Grenfell-style cladding] on approximately 22% of the façade," it added.

Grenfell United, the bereaved and survivors group, said: "When will the government take this scandal seriously? Enough is enough. The Government promised to remove dangerous cladding by June 2020 it has completely failed its own target and every day that goes by lives are at risk."Today more people have lost their homes in another terrifying fire. The Government needs to treat this as an emergency and stop stonewalling residents who are raising concerns. No more games, no more excuses."We've said all along that another tragedy is waiting to happen unless this crisis is dealt with properly and swiftly. Our thoughts are with those affected.”

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades' Union said it was "extremely alarming to see another high-rise building in the heart of London light up in flames."

He added: "A huge thank you to the firefighters who responded and got the fire under control so quickly and our thoughts are with all of those affected.

“It should shame this government that four years on from Grenfell there are people across the country living in buildings wrapped in flammable cladding. Time and time again we’ve warned that another Grenfell could be just around the corner unless they prioritise making people’s homes safe.

“The pace of removing flammable cladding has been glacial and it’s putting people’s lives at risk. The government must intervene and take quick and decisive action to end our building safety crisis once and for all.”