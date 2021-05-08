Sadiq Khan has been re-elected Mayor of London after a narrower than expected victory over Conservative challenger Shaun Bailey.

The Labour candidate’s victory was confirmed at City Hall on Saturday night and means Sadiq Khan begins his second term as mayor.

Mr Khan faced what appeared to be an anxious wait as an overnight tally showed he won 39% of first preference votes with Shaun Bailey winning 37%.

However, Sadiq Khan had a strong lead in pre-election opinion polls and still remained favourite to win.

Speaking shortly after being re-elected Mr Khan said:

"I'm deeply humbled by the trust Londoners have placed in me to continue leading the greatest city of Earth. I promise to strain every sinew to help build a better and brighter future for London after the dark days of the pandemic and to create a greener, fairer and safer city where all Londoners get the opportunities they need to fulfil their potential."

He added: "I'm proud to have won an overwhelming mandate today, I want to thank everyone who voted for me. Labour voters and non-Labour voters. And I want to speak to every Londoner who didn't vote for me this week. I will never ignore your voice, your concerns, or your worries. I will always be a mayor for all Londoners working to improve the lives of every single person in this city."

Sadiq Khan said the results of the elections around the country showed the UK remained "deeply divided". He said the scars of Brexit were "yet to heal" and a "crude culture war" was pushing us further apart.

"There's a growing gap between our cities and our town and economic equality is getting worse," Mr Khan said.

