Teenager stabbed to death and second boy injured in east London

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death and another injured following reports of a fight in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the attack on Church Road in the Harold Wood area of Havering shortly on Friday evening.

A boy, believed to be in his mid-teens, was treated for a stab injury but died at the scene shortly after 7pm, the force said.

Officers were also called shortly after 6.50pm to reports of another stabbing on the nearby Retford Road.

A second boy, also in his mid-teens, was found with a stab wound and was taken to an east London hospital.

The Met said one person has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6572/07May. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.