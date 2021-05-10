Father-of-four died of stab wounds to the abdomen, inquest hears

A father-of-four who was found dead outside his home had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, an inquest heard.

James Gibbons, 34, was found lying unconscious in Iris Mews in Laindon in Essex on May 2.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with his murder and is due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

A post-mortem examination recorded Mr Gibbons’s provisional medical cause of death as stab wounds to the abdomen, an inquest in Chelmsford was told on Monday.

Coroner’s officer Paul Baker said: “Mr Gibbons was found unconscious lying outside his home address.

“He had been stabbed a number of times.

“An ambulance was called and paramedics worked on him but his death was confirmed at the scene.

“Police are carrying out an investigation and I understand a person has been arrested and charged with murder.”

Michelle Brown, assistant coroner for Essex, formally opened the inquest then suspended proceedings until the conclusion of the police investigation.

Self-employed plumber Mr Gibbons had celebrated his two-year-old twin daughters’ birthday earlier on May 2, his family said.

They described him as an “amazing father”, and the “kind of person who would always be prepared to help anyone less fortunate than himself”.