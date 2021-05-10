Man arrested after after woman's body found in shrubbery in Romford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Maria Rawlings, the Metropolitan Police said.

The mother-of-two was found dead in shrubbery in Little Heath, Romford, Essex on Tuesday by a man walking his dog.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday and was taken to an east London police station for questioning.

Detective chief inspector David Hillier, who is leading the investigation, said “My thoughts remain with Maria’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police via the incident room on 020 8345 3865; via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3551/4May.”