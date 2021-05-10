Surge testing in west London after new cases of South African variant found

Additional coronavirus testing is to be carried out in parts of Kensington, west London, following the discovery of a small number of cases of the South African variant.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the confirmed cases were self-isolating and their contacts have been identified.

It added the new cases were not linked to clusters of the variant (B.1.351) recently identified in areas of south London.

The DHSC said NHS Test and Trace was working in partnership with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to provide the extra testing in targeted areas within the W11 postcode in north Kensington.

Everybody aged 16 and over who lives or works in these areas is “strongly encouraged” to take a Covid-19 PCR test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern.

By using PCR testing, positive results can be sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping to identify variant of concern cases and their spread.

People with symptoms can book a free test online or by phone so they can be tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent to them at home.

The DHSC added that people in the targeted area should use twice-weekly rapid testing alongside the PCR test as part of the increased testing process.

Last month surge testing facilities were set up in three south London boroughs – Lambeth, Wandsworth and Southwark – after clusters of the variant were found.

A single case of the variant was also detected in Barnet, north London.