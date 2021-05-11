Mayor Sadiq Khan today hired a Labour council leader to oversee London’s recovery from the Covid pandemic.

Cllr Richard Watts will quit his post at Islington Council, north London, next month to chair Mr Khan’s London Recovery Taskforce.

He is one of a handful of new appointments and promotions to the mayor’s team of senior advisers - known as mayoral directors - after four key aides resigned on Saturday night.

Cllr Richard Watts Credit: islington.gov.uk

But there was no change to the line-up of 10 deputy mayors including policing & crime deputy Sophie Linden, housing deputy Tom Copley and transport deputy Heidi Alexander.

London’s gang violence, lack of affordable housing and the troubled Crossrail project were seized upon by political opponents during the election campaign.

Mr Khan won a second term after beating his Conservative opponent Shaun Bailey by more than 200,000 votes.

‘I am delighted to announce these key appointments to my top team. I look forward to working with them to deliver a better and brighter future for everyone who calls this amazing, diverse city home,’ said Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London.