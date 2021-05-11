Face masks quickly became the must-have accessory as the Covid crisis unfolded and over the last year they've evolved from a functional item to a fashion accessory.

Whether you wear basic blue, or a branded fashion statement, most of us don't leave home without this modern day essential item.

And the evolution of the humble mask has now been recorded in a digital exhibition, called 'Undercover', by Westminster Menswear Archive.

Credit: Westminster Menswear Archive

"The rapidly evolving response by designers, as well as the ephemeral nature of the face covers produced, made this an exciting and challenging exhibition to curate," said Andrew Groves, Professor of Fashion Design at the University of Westminster.

"The objects only tell part of the story, as companies unable to rely on their usual supply chains pivoted their production to meet the unprecedented demand for this new product.

'While a year ago, most masks might have seemed to be similar, over the last 12 months we have seen a divergence as consumers and brands have used their mask as a means of differentiating themselves from the masses," he added.

The exhibition features examples from Adidas, Burberry, C.P. Company, Louis Vuitton and Paul Smith.

Lip reading mask Credit: Westminster Menswear Archive

"Collecting such a range of face coverings for this exhibition has enabled us to look closely at the different ways that the fashion industry has responded (or not responded) to the advent of this new accessory in the UK," said Dr Danielle Sprecher, Menswear Archive Curator at the University of Westminster.

It has been fascinating to track these developments through both online retail and in-store offerings," she added.

See the digital exhibition 'Undercover - From necessity to luxury: The evolution of face coverings during COVID-19' by clicking here.