Three more arrested in murder investigation of 16-year-old boy in east London

Police have made three further arrests in an investigation into the murder of a 16-year-old boy in east London.

The teenager, who has been named as Daniel Laskos, died after being stabbed during an incident in the Harold Wood area of Havering on Friday.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called just before 7pm on Friday following reports of a fight involving a number of people.

Officers and paramedics attended and found Daniel suffering from a stab injury.

Despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said a 20 year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder but has been released on bail to a date in early June.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, also on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody.

It comes after three teenagers were arrested on Friday in connection with the incident.

A 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were both arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at an east London police station.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been bailed pending further inquiries to a date in early June.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and inquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6572/7May.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.