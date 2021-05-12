Key workers will be given access to watch England’s group matches of the Uefa Euro 2020 Football Championship at a special Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square.

The offer is being made as a mark of thanks for their work during the Covid pandemic, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan announced today.

The tournament was postponed last year last because of coronavirus and this summer’s competition will be held across 11 host cities from 11 June. Wembley Stadium will host eight games including both semi-finals and the final.

Trafalgar Square will host a Fan Zone where all of England’s matches, together with the semi-finals and final will be screened.

The Fan Zone capacity for the first two matches will be significantly reduced to just 750 people to meet social distancing regulations

The Fan Zone will exclusively host key workers for the first two England games against Croatia and Scotland

If social distancing restrictions are lifted on June 21 up to 9,500 people will be able to attend each match screening at the Fan Zone from this date

"Our great city is completely indebted to the incredible work of our key workers who have gone way beyond the call of duty to help protect others and save lives throughout the pandemic," said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

"As a mark of gratitude, I am very pleased that we will be able to offer some of London’s key workers – including members of the Metropolitan Police, TfL workers and NHS and London Ambulance staff - the chance to watch England’s UEFA Men’s EURO 2020 group matches against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in the Fan Zone on Trafalgar Square.

"If we continue to keep on top of the virus, we hope to be able to host up to 9,500 fans in the Fan Zone after the initial first two group games – and I cannot think of anything more exciting than thousands of people coming together to cheer the England team on to glory," Mr Khan added.

The Fan Zone at Trafalgar Square will show all England matches, both semi-finals and the final on these dates:

Group Stage

Sunday 13 June – England v Croatia 2pm

Friday 18 June – England v Scotland 8pm

Tuesday 22 June – England v Czech Republic 8pm

Round of 16 and Quarter Finals tbc depending on the progression of England

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July –8pm

Wednesday 7 July –8pm

Final

Sunday 11 July - 8pm

Details of how to apply for free tickets for the Trafalgar Square Fan Zone will be made later.