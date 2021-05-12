play-icon Created with Sketch.

Controversial Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have closed roads and divided opinion across London. The scheme is designed to discourage car use, cut off rat runs and make it easier to walk and cycle. Some say it makes roads safer while others are concerned it pushes traffic elsewhere. There are currently 95 of the schemes in London with 18 in Croydon where campaigners have protested about poor signage, confusing routes and unfair fines.