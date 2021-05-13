Tap above to watch Zak Abdille's report in full

Zak Abdille is an inspiring reminder of why you should never give up on your dream. Zak was told by some of his teachers he would never be a doctor despite always setting his sights on a medical career. Eight years of study and a viral tweet later the west Londoner is about to turn his passion into a profession and start work at Hillingdon Hospital. And as he told us, he simply cannot wait to get started.