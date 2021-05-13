London’s troubled Pride event is to appoint more ‘minority and ethnic voices’ to senior positions following allegations of racism and bullying.

Organisers also vowed to introduce a ‘zero tolerance’ code of conduct and new disciplinary procedures to protect volunteers.

Pride in London’s reputation for inclusivity and diversity was shattered in March following a row over the involvement of LGBT+ Police officers.

Pride bosses were happy for the Metropolitan Police to apply to take part in the parade, but the decision sparked the resignation of ten members of a community advisory board.

Five senior directors also quit as the row escalated. Pride in London today issued a statement saying it had ‘listened to an engaged with’ community groups over the past several weeks.

"Pride in London would like to apologise to the community and those persons who have experienced racism, bullying or any other form of discrimination whilst volunteering with us, as well as our shortfalls in acting swiftly to recognise and resolve these issues, respectfully," a statement said.

The organisation listed a series of measures in a Proud of Pride plan to rebuild its image, they include:

A leadership team at least 50% representative of minority and ethnic voices

£100,000 in grants to fund grassroot organisations

New policies to support volunteers including a code of conduct

More community forums

A new diversity, equity and inclusion strategy

Pride in London 2021 moved from Summer to September, organisers confirm

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “The Mayor is committed to tackling all forms of racism, inequality and discrimination. His team is working closely with the current organisers, Pride in London, and is clear that the event must represent London’s values of diversity and inclusion, and the LGBTQ+ community.”