Curbs on the number of people allowed on London buses are set to be eased on Monday but passengers must still wear a mask and standing will be banned.

The capital’s 8,000 buses will see their capacity doubled. Up to 60 passengers will be allowed on double-deckers, up to 28 on single-deckers.

Most seats can be used with only rear-facing seats will be blocked off.

Transport for London said ‘hospital grade cleaning substances and anti-viral disinfectant helped ensure Tubes and buses were safe.

TfL said police and enforcement officers would take tough action on passengers who refused to wear a face covering.

More than 3,000 fines have been issued since the start of the pandemic and more than 170,000 passengers have been stopped from travelling.

Transport bosses urged commuters to avoid rush hour and switch to walking and cycling where possible.

"We are looking forward to welcoming customers back to our network, and are operating near-normal levels of service to support social distancing," said Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner.

"We’re ensuring public transport is cleaner than ever with staff on hand to offer advice, assist and help keep everyone safe. And we’re advising customers to travel at the quieter times if they can to spread demand across the day," he added.