Tap above to hear Speedo Mick's full story, told in his own words

Speedo Mick, the man famous for completing gruelling challenges for charity in little more than his swimming trunks, has spoken of the difficult mental health challenges he faced during lockdown. "I've never experienced being that low," he told ITV News London. In 2019 Mick set off on 1,000 mile journey from John O'Groats to Land's End. He finished the huge challenge in February last year, just before lockdown hit. Mick Cullen wanted to share the story of his struggles, and what he did to pull through a dark and difficult period of his life.

For more information about fundraising for Speedo Mick's 'Giving Back Tour', click here.