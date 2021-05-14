A dog described as Britain's loneliest is looking to find a new forever home after spending 15 months in the care of the RSPCA.

Bella is currently living at RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham, having arrived in February last year.

In her first seven months, Bella lived in four different homes, leaving her emotional scarred after being passed from owner to owner at a crucial point in her development.

Bella is looking for a rural home. Credit: RSPCA

Liz Wood, deputy manager at RSPCA Millbrook, said: “At times, Bella can be high on life and her lovely, cheeky personality really shines through but if something scares her or is unfamiliar, she can struggle to cope so will need a patient and understanding owner who is going to help build up her confidence.”

One-year-old Bella is a cheeky and full of energy, who is looking for an experienced adult-only home.

The aim is to have her re-homed to a rural, detached property as she would find living in a built-up area "very stressful".

“She enjoys being with people she knows and trusts and would benefit from having an owner who has trained and had young, complex dogs before," Liz says.

"We’d also like her to be re-homed close to the centre so that we can offer support and guidance for her new owners as she starts the next chapter in her life.”