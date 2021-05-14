'I am sad to see it go': Arthur Beale closes its doors after 500 years

Video report by ITV London Correspondent Katie Barnfield

Sailing shop Arthur Beale is having to close its door after more than 500 years in business.

Closure during lockdown and rising rents has resulted in the decision to shut the Shaftesbury Avenue sailing store, but it will continue online.

Arthur Beale also supplies its ropes to the theatres and arctic explorers, not to mention escapologists. “I am very upset, I have been coming here for 30 years and it’s one of the last unique shops in the West End,” one customer told ITV News. “I am sad to see it go.”