Sadiq Khan said he hoped Londoners would "have a great time" as lockdown eased but added everyone should follow the advice and "do it safely".

London's Mayor spoke as the spread of the highly transmissible Indian variant appeared to place plans for further easing of restrictions in doubt.

Surge testing continued across areas of London where growing numbers of the B1617.2 variant have been detected.

Testing was underway in Hillingdon, Hounslow, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Infection rates remain low in London but the lag in the capital's vaccination rate could mean a future rise in cases.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Khan said: "It is possible I think to have a great time to enjoy yourself but also to do it safely.

"That's why it's really important for us to follow the advice - to wear a face mask when moving around a restaurant, wear a face mask using public transport. Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly. But also have a great time," he added.

Mr Khan has asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi for the "flexibility to give younger people the vaccine in those parts of London concerned about this strain".

But No 10 said the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) had advised that the best way to protect against the new variant was to ensure vulnerable groups got their second dose of the vaccine.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "This is a decision made by the JCVI about how best to deploy the vaccines we have, but we have deployed thousands more additional doses in Bolton so they can do this work of getting vaccinations to people."

From today, people in England can: