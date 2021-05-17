Housing official tells inquiry Grenfell complaints should have had more scrutiny

Tap above to watch video coverage of the Grenfell Inquiry - Amanda Johnson and Rock Feilding-Mellen are giving evidence on the above clip

A housing official at the council which owned Grenfell Tower has told the public inquiry into the fatal fire at the apartment block that there should have been more scrutiny into complaints.

The fire at the Grenfell Tower block in west London in June 2017 claimed 72 lives.

Amanda Johnson, who was head of supported housing commissioning at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), said she is “so sorry” about what happened and “not an hour goes by when I do not think about it”.

She told the inquiry panel: “I fully recognise that we should have had more scrutiny and more technical skills in my team to oversee complaints.

“I grew up in council housing and I have seen its demise since the 1980s when Right to Buy was brought in. There has been deregulation in the sector.

“There has been a lack of investment going into council housing and I hope that you will look at this in a wider context.

“The government reduced rents for three consecutive years which reduced funding so there were high value voids which is no longer happening and we couldn’t borrow more money to invest in our stock until after the fire.”

Amanda Johnson giving evidence to the Grenfell Inquiry

She added: “Council housing is a really important community asset that should be valued.”

Earlier, she had characterised the attitude of her colleague Laura Johnson, the former director of housing at RBKC, to the London Fire Brigade (LFB) as one of “frustration”.

The LFB issued a deficiency notice relating to Grenfell Tower in November 2016, after an inspection of the building that month, which was to be complied with by May 2017. Doors that were not self-closing were identified as an issue.

Laura Johnson had wanted to push the installation of door closers to become a five-year instead of a three-year programme with no inspections, the inquiry heard.

The council was the owner and landlord of Grenfell Tower, while the Tenant Management Organisation was the organisation appointed by it to run its entire housing stock.

In her inquiry statement, Ms Amanda Johnson said: “We were told by the TMO that residents were removing or disabling the self-closers, possibly because they were annoyed by them.

“It was almost impossible to monitor or inspect this regularly because in each case the TMO needed to arrange for the tenants to provide access to the inside of the flat.

“Tenants might have disconnected or reconnected the closers between visits, so this could not be continuously monitored and would have been very resource-intensive.”

She accepted that RBKC had an obligation to regularly carry out inspections but did not feel that the cost of an such a programme was the main concern. She said there were practicalities involved in getting access to residents’ homes.

Ms Amanda Johnson said that cost “was an issue” but added: “We would never not do something because it cost too much if it was about residents’ safety.”