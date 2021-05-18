A group of campaigners has encouraged more Black Londoners to donate blood in memory of a young man who died two years ago after staff at North Middlesex Hospital failed to give him a blood transfusion.

Evan-Nathan Smith rang 999 while in a hospital bed after being refused oxygen. He had sickle cell disease and was in 'crisis'. An inquiry ruled he would not have died if medical staff had recognised his symptoms and acted sooner.

Evan Nathan Smith

The campaign, 'United by Blood: Donating in memory of Evan Nathan Smith' is supported by NHS Blood and Transplant and was created by a coalition of Black organisations working together to raise awareness of blood disorders and blood donation; ACLT (African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust), Black Mums Upfront and CellFeForLife.

Last year 10,000 Black donors gave blood a process that only takes ten minutes.

NHS Blood and Transplant need over 1,300 new Black donors every month to provide essential treatment for the 14,000 patients living with Sickle Cell Disease. It's also needed for life-saving blood for use in emergencies, childbirth, during surgery, treatment of cancer and for a range of medical conditions.

A special blood donor event will take place on Saturday 19th June (World Sickle Cell Day) and Sunday 20th June (Father's Day).

To register to donate blood and attend the 'United by Blood: Donating in memory of Evan Nathan Smith' donation sessions, you can call the priority booking line on 0300 303 2737. Alternatively, potential donors can also CLICK HERE to book an appointment.

United by Blood donation sessions will take place at the following locations:

Saturday 19th June

London, Westfield Shepherd's Bush Donor Centre

London, Westfield Stratford City Donor Centre

London, West End Blood Donor Centre

Manchester, Norfolk House Donor Centre

Birmingham Blood Donor Centre, New Street

Bristol Blood Donor Centre

Sunday 20th June

London, Tottenham Hotspur (Football) Stadium

London, Lambeth Town Hall, Brixton

Orin Lewis OBE, ACLT Co-Founder and CEO said: "The three organisations coming together which include ACLT, Black Mums Upfront and CellFeForLife, is an opportunity for the Black community to honour this young man's name. Evan's life was tragically lost; however, his name can live on, to help save the lives of others."