Police officer under investigation for chanting ‘Free Palestine’ at protest

A Metropolitan Police officer is being investigated by a professional standards team after being filmed chanting “Free Palestine” during a demonstration.

Clips of the officer were posted on Twitter, with users questioning whether she should have been expressing political views while on duty.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that the force’s internal Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating what happened.

They said: “We are aware of a video that has been posted on social media which shows an officer joining in with chanting while on duty at a demonstration.

“While officers are encouraged to positively engage with those attending demonstrations, they know they are not to actively participate or adopt political positions. This is vital to ensuring the public have confidence in our officers.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and are investigating the full circumstances of this incident and to determine what further action is appropriate.”

A post on the Twitter account @MPSEvents in response to the footage stressed that officers must remain “impartial” while on duty at protests.