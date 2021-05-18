Strike causes stink for Thurrock residents handling their own rubbish

Tap above to watch video report by Antoine Allen

Thurrock residents have described the sight of dozens of bin bags piled high during a dispute between bin crews and the council as an "absolute disgrace".

People have endured four weeks of not having their bins collected because of a row over Bank Holiday pay.

While vulnerable residents have had rubbish collected by agency crews, most residents have loaded their cars with bags and taken them to a park turned into temporary waste depot.

A park in Thurrock which has been turned into a temporary rubbish disposal area

Speaking to ITV News London care worker Rachel said it was "an absolute disgrace', adding: "I've had to come from work to do this."

Bin collectors said they had made their complaint clear to the council.

"We can't believe the council want to take this much money out of our wages and they still expect us to do the extra work at the bank holidays," said one collector.

"We're going to carry on until this is sorted out, there's no choice we have too much money to lose," he added.

Members of the union Unite protesting in Thurrock

The union representing bin crews said the proposed terms and conditions could result in staff losing £4,000-a-year.

"When you look at it, during the Easter and Christmas periods the amount of refuse the crews have to pick up almost doubles," said Paul Travers from the Unite union.

"These payments are to recompense them for the extra effort they have to put in," he added.

Thurrock council said it wanted to bring an end to the strike as soon as possible.

"We want the union to call the strike off, come back to work and then come back to the table and talk to us," said Councillor Andrew Jefferies from Thurrock Council.

"If they don't like the proposals, put forward their own alternative proposals and let's talk," he added.