A group of cash-hunting police puppies is being trained using money seized from criminals during the Covid pandemic.

The Met seized more than double the amount of criminal cash in the past year because of fewer money laundering opportunities.

Just over £47.2 million was obtained in cash in 793 operations in the year 2020/21, up from £18.4 million in 560 jobs in the previous year.

Credit: Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Tim Wright said businesses that would traditionally handle large amounts of cash were closed during the pandemic, and there were fewer opportunities to travel to move money abroad.

The funds will be partly used to train new cash detection puppies to help officers find laundered or hidden money.

Credit: Met Police

"Our investment in training these new puppies as cash seizure dogs will help us to find cash that is hidden in secret compartments, known as hides, in vehicles and homes – making our work quicker and more effective," said Detective Chief Inspector Tim Wright, from the Central Specialist Crime Command.

"In turn I hope it means the Met’s economic crime teams will be even more productive and build on the best year for cash seizures we have had in a while," he added.