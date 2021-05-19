Inquests begin more than four years after the fatal Croydon tram crash

Tap above to watch video report by Martin Stew

The families of the seven people killed in the Croydon tram crash paid tribute to their loved ones ahead of the first day of evidence at the inquest into their deaths.

Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, all lost their lives in the accident on November 9 2016.

Mark Smith, 35 and Donald Collett, 62, both from Croydon, were also killed, while a further 51 were injured.

The 14-week inquest was initially due to begin in October 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.