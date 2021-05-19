Rarely seen Banksy artworks loaned from private collectors go on show

If you love a bit of Banksy, here's an exhibition you won't want to miss. Rarely seen artworks from the elusive artist are going on show in Covent Garden after being loaned by private collectors. The art will feature along side some Banksy classics such as 'Girl with a Balloon' and 'Rude Copper'.

The Art of Banksy opens on Thursday in Seven Dials with unique works and limited-edition pieces created between 1997 to 2008, the period of Banksy’s most recognisable and well-known works.

“An artist made by the people, for the people, and perhaps one of the most powerful artists of a generation – this is a one-of-a-kind exhibition that celebrates the work of an artist often ignored by the arts establishment. With over 70 works on display, it’s a real chance to see the best and the brightest of one of the UK’s best-loved artists," said Michel Boersma, Producer, The Art of Banksy.

For more information about tickets, click here... and below is a taster of what you'll be able to see...

Brace Yourself

'Brace Yourself' Credit: Banksy

Grannies

Grannies Credit: Banksy

Happy Chopper

Happy Chopper Credit: Banksy

HMV

HMV Credit: Banksy

Kissing Coppers

Kissing Coppers Credit: Banksy

Other works from the gallery...

Credit: The Art of Banksy

Credit: The Art of Banksy

Credit: The Art of Banksy