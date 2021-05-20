Should you be £30,000-a-month richer? Hunt begins for lucky lotto winner

A Hertfordshire lottery player should be £10,000-a-month richer but has failed to come forward to claim the prize.

The life-changing ticket in the Set For Life draw was bought in the Three Rivers District of Hertfordshire on May 6.

The winner matched five main numbers of 2, 7, 25, 40 and 46 and the Life Ball of 4. The deadline to claim the cash is November 2.

"We're desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could literally mean someone is now set for life, if only they would come forward.

"We're urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding," said lottery operator Camelot's Andy Carter.

Anyone who does not have their ticket but thinks they may have won should write to Camelot.

If the prize is left unclaimed the money will be donated to various projects across the UK.