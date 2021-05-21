Family crowdfund for dedicated dad stabbed to death

The brother of a man who was stabbed to death in Willesden last month says he was devoted to his son.

Michael Olatunde Fadayomi, known as Tunde, was killed in front of his 16-year-old son on High Road in April after being attacked.

"When his son was born, I told him that was his main focus of life, his main job," Tunde's brother Oli told ITV London.

"And he took that literally. You know he always always focused, everything was built around his son."

Oli will try to help fill the void in his nephew's life, as the family look to recover from the tragedy.

"I don’t know how anybody ever gets over that, truth be told, but I can’t let that be an excuse to go off the track.

"I have to still try my best to keep him on track because that’s what his dad would have liked."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay the costs for Tunde's funeral and family.

"Whatever we can raise for the funeral, for his son, we’re trying, because basically it’s gonna be a lot more tougher from now on, a lot tougher and we’re from humble beginnings."