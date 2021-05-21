Love Actually gospel choir hold concert to raise much-needed funds

The London Community Gospel Choir are one of the capital's best known groups, but after more than a year with no live events they are fighting to survive.

They have started fundraising so they can keep performing as lockdown continues to ease.

And after almost 40 years its members have sung at some of the world's biggest shows and appeared in blockbuster movies, including Love Actually.

ITV London spoke to Bazil Meade, co-founder of London Community Gospel Choir, and singer Andrew Roachford who is one of the stars who is helping raise funds.

“It has been extremely difficult for us, we are accustomed to work all through the year, touring all over the world," Meade says. "Our funds have dried up."

A concert to raise money will be streamed live on Saturday, with the likes of Roachford, Beverley Knight and Jools Holland performing.

“This is an amazing concept, the lineup is incredible," Roachford says.

“LCGC are like an institution in Britain. It was shocking to hear they were in danger, it was like hearing the Royal Philharmonic was going to disband."