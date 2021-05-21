Police make arrests after Tottenham's Son Heung-min racially abused online

Twelve men have been arrested or interviewed under caution following online racist abuse directed at a player in Tottenham’s 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United, the Metropolitan Police has revealed.

Although the Met did not confirm the target of the abuse, referring in a statement only to “a high-profile London footballer”, Son Heung-min was targeted by trolls during the game in London on April 11.

The South Korea forward was involved in an incident which saw a goal from United striker Edinson Cavani controversially ruled out in the first half, with Scott McTominay adjudged to have fouled Son in the build-up.

Son was subsequently subjected to racist insults both in replies to a tweet from Spurs’ official account and in the comments section on his most recent Instagram post.

This abuse was initially detected via United’s online reporting tool, and was flagged to police in Manchester, with the Met then taking on the lead for the investigation.

Manchester United have since confirmed six fans, including three season-ticket holders, have been banned for abusing Son on social media and reiterated a “commitment to the fight against discrimination on many fronts”.

The Met worked with national policing partners as well as social media companies and both clubs involved to help identify and track down the individuals concerns who made the offensive Twitter posts.

Police activity occurred at a variety of locations across England and Wales over the past two weeks. On Thursday evening, a man was visited by the Met at his home address in Greater Manchester.

Twelve men have each been arrested or interviewed under caution on suspicion of using words or behaviour, or displaying written material with intent to stir up racial hatred.

The Met confirmed each person has been released under investigation as further enquiries continue.