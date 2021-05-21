Strong winds result in Oxford Street banner smashing bus window

Strong winds hit across the capital on Friday, causing trees to fall and scaffolding toppling over.

Firefighters were also called to Oxford Street after a banner broke loose from one the buildings, resulting in it smashing a bus window.

The London Fire Brigade attended and removed the banner to ensure the safety of the street but they did require to close the street while they carried out their work.

It is likely the gusty weather will continue over the weekend, and people are warned to make sure garden furniture and items placed on balconies are secure.

A fallen tree in Blackheath. Credit: D Simion

A yellow weather warning is in place for the capital and the Dartford Crossing was closed due to high winds.

Aidan McGivern, from the Met Office, said: “It’s going to be a wet and windy start for many on Friday morning

“The heaviest rain will be in north-west England, parts of Wales, and then increasingly the South West, the Midlands and the rain reaching the South East by the end of the afternoon as a showery situation develops."