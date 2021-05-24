Former Great Ormond Street Hospital porter Paul Farrell, 55, has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years at Wood Green Crown Court after admitting a string of sexual offences against young boys.

Farrell, who worked at the central London children’s hospital between 1994 and 2020, admitted 69 offences against eight victims, totalling at least 500 instances of abuse over a period of 35 years.

The 55-year-old, who did not target children at the hospital, befriended the parents of his victims and acted as a babysitter in order to abuse their children at addresses across the capital.

Judge Noel Lucas QC handed Farrell a life sentence at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday.

The judge told Farrell he had a “deep-seated fixation with sexual activity with very young boys” and that his victims “continue to carry the scars of what you did to them”.

“It is difficult to fully comprehend the fear, confusion and vulnerabilities your young victims must have suffered as you repeatedly used and abused them to satisfy your sexual desires,” the judge said.

“On the facts opened to me, I find for the whole of your adult life you have pursued your predatory interest in committing intimate sexual acts with very young boys with an all-consuming determination, irrespective of their attempts to make you desist.

“You have gone about your predatory interest in sexual activity with young boys with a great deal of cunning and planning. You are clever.”

Farrell was sentenced at Wood Green. Credit: PA

Prosecutor Paul Douglass, giving a summary of the victims’ experiences to the court, said that three brothers had been sexually abused by the defendant.

“It is clear from the evidence that the defendant effectively manipulated and groomed the whole family in order to get at the young boys,” he told the court.

“Material seized from one of the defendant’s phones shows that he kept a diary in which he noted down, day by day, his strategy to keep them under his control.”

Mr Douglass said that in the numerous diary entries, the defendant would set reminders of presents to buy for members of the family, or to offer himself as a babysitter.

One of the brothers, who was aged 12 when the abuse started, was manipulated by Farrell with “malicious threats, bribes and promises” in order for the defendant to abuse him over a three to four year period, Mr Douglass said.

One diary entry read to the court said to “give (the victim) £10 for letting me stay in his room”, while another said: “If I ever got caught your parents will be very angry and I will just have to disappear.”

Mr Douglass said the abuse of the victim would start when he was asleep, adding: “He frequently expressed his distress to the defendant at what the defendant was doing to him.

“He mentioned trying to push him away when he was being abused, and he would often hit him out of anger at what he was doing.”

Prosecutors said diary entries and text messages showed there was evidence that Farrell had placed a hidden camera in the victim’s room, which he also used to threaten the boy.

Text exchanges between the two read to the court alluded to the abuse and threats to the victim, including “I know I can be a pain waking you up but when I get up I get bored and need your company” and “don’t f*** this up or your lives will be ruined”.

In a victim impact statement read by Mr Douglass, the boy said he cried himself to sleep during the abuse and described feeling suicidal following his ordeal.

He said: “I felt I had no right to do anything and I was restrained, so I had no control over my own body.

“I felt useless. I felt like I had no input, nothing.”

Great Ormond Street hospital Credit: PA

Mr Douglass said the victim’s two younger brothers were abused by Farrell in the bedroom they shared, with the abuse happening while they were both in the room.

He added that their older brother had no suspicion that his younger brothers were also being abused by Farrell at the time.

Farrell’s web history contained material consistent with his sexual attraction to young boys, as well as an interest in news articles about convicted paedophiles and books on the sexual behaviour of children, according to the prosecution.

Mr Douglass said the counts were “multi-incident” and that the number of offences to which the defendant has pleaded guilty is not less than 560 over a period of 35 years, with the true figure “likely to be in the thousands”.

Farrell, of Church Road in Camden, north London, has previously pleaded guilty to a series of charges relating to eight complainants, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, now aged between nine and 43.

The offences, carried out between 1985 and 2020, include attempted rape, sexual assault of a child under 13 and making indecent photographs of children.

The total number of offences Farrell will be sentenced for is 76, including seven offences related to possession of indecent images of children, the court heard.

A spokeswoman for GOSH earlier said: “His actions are in direct contrast to everything we stand for as a children’s hospital.

“We would like to reiterate what has been said in court, that Paul Farrell did not target children at GOSH.

“We urge anyone who has concerns about this case to call the helpline that we have set up with the NSPCC on 0800 101 996.”