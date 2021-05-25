The leader of Hounslow Council has attacked the "shambolic" handling of Covid advice and accused the Government of failing to communicate.

Councillor Steve Curran said it was "simply not true" they were told about surge testing and vaccinations in the West London borough and found out on the Government website.

Mr Curran said "history was repeating itself" after officials failed to tell him about changes to the Government’s travel guidance for Hounslow.

Advice on the Government's website appeared on Friday night, saying:

People should meet outside rather than inside where possible

Stay two metres apart from people you don't live with, including friends and family

Avoid travelling in and out of Hounslow unless it is essential, such as going to work

It comes after a high case numbers of the Covid variant first identified in India were found in the area.

"It is unbelievable that new guidance came to light only by checking the Government website," said Councillor Curran.

"Hounslow Council was not informed that we were subject to surge testing and vaccination in advance of the Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock’s announcement in the House of Commons last Wednesday.

"Ministers have been saying that we were informed prior to the changes. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, history is now repeating itself and again, we were not informed in advance of changes to the Government’s travel guidance for Hounslow.

"To date I have received no communication at all from the Government. This is another example of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing. It's shambolic," he added.

Mr Curran called for better thinking and communication between central Government, the NHS, Public Health England and local authorities.

He added: "The current communication from Government on our national COVID response is woefully lacking."

Downing Street said the Government had been upfront about the "extra risk" posed by the Indian variant following the publication of new guidance - for eight hotspot areas in England.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters:

Throughout we have been clear that people in these areas should recognise the extra risk posed by the variant and exercise their judgment. The Prime Minister talked about this during his press conference on May 14, Government has reiterated a similar message since. We are in contact with local authorities and that will continue. Prime Minister's spokesman

The spokesman said “marketing assets”, such as posters and social media messaging, had been shared with local authority areas impacted by the new guidance.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he had pressed the Government to "increase the availability" of vaccines to younger people following the update of advice for people in Hounslow due to the spread of the Indian variant there.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi

In a statement, Mr Khan said: "This morning I met with vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, alongside mayors from across the country.

"I raised the need for clarity on the Government's guidance and support for those living and working in Hounslow, and also the impact of new guidance on Heathrow airport.

"Surge testing is taking place and more vaccines are being made available, and it's vital that anyone who is offered a test or a vaccine takes it as soon as possible.

"I also continue to urge the Government to increase the availability of the vaccine to younger age groups where this variant is spreading.

"We've worked hard to reduce the number of cases in London but I'm confident that by all doing what we can to reduce the spread of this variant, we will get over this latest hurdle."