London's soggy skies look set to give way to a warm spell of weather just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Forecasters predict temperatures will climb into the low 20s with some spots reaching as high as 23C.

The change will come as a welcome relief after weeks of heavy downpours, and it won't have felt this warm since the end of March when 24.5C was recorded in London.

"Showers will start to ease and temperatures will increase over the bank holiday. There’ll be highs of up to 23C for central parts of England and possibly into London. There is a slow progression towards warmer and drier conditions," the Met Office said.

London has been hit by some torrential showers but has still escaped the worst of the weather.

Wales recorded double the monthly average of 200.7mm of rain making it the wettest May in records dating back to 1862.

