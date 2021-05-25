Tap above to watch Charlene White's interview with Molly Schiller

A London student who researched a heart condition that took the life of her young brother said he was a "ray of sunshine" who inspired her to study science.

Biochemistry student Molly Schiller tweeted a picture of herself holding her Masters dissertation which has been seen more than half a million times around the world.

Molly's brother, Max, died aged 10 from a relatively common heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which causes the heart muscle to become abnormally thick.

"I posted the picture of my dissertation because that's what people do," Molly told ITV News London.

"I just wanted to get Max's name and smile out there and raise some awareness of this condition... I never expected it would go this far!" she added.

Around one in 500 people are affected by the condition and even more people carry the gene.

A year after Max passed away his family set up a charity called Max's Foundation which funds research into inherited heart conditions in young children.

"Looking at the charity side of things and seeing the research we have been able to fund with Max's Foundation at Great Ormond Street looking into predicting the condition, it made me want to get involved with the research so when I came to university I knew I wanted to research these heart conditions in young children," Molly said.

Molly said she was now eagerly waiting to find out what grade she would get for her dissertation which had been "emotionally difficult" to work on.

She said she was proud to be able to share Max's legacy and hopefully stop other families from having to go through the same experience.