Dashcam footage captures moment lorry crashes into bridge and hits delivery van
Dramatic dashcam footage captured the moment a lorry crashed into a railway bridge in Surrey before hitting a delivery van.
The short clip shared on social media shows the HGV being knocked sideways after crashing into a wall and landing on the supermarket van.
Roads in Epsom were closed and trains stopped while police cleared the scene on Friday. Both drivers were uninjured and police said their "enquiries remain ongoing".