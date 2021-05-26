Dashcam footage captures moment lorry crashes into bridge and hits delivery van

Dramatic dashcam footage captured the moment a lorry crashed into a railway bridge in Surrey before hitting a delivery van.

The short clip shared on social media shows the HGV being knocked sideways after crashing into a wall and landing on the supermarket van.

Roads in Epsom were closed and trains stopped while police cleared the scene on Friday. Both drivers were uninjured and police said their "enquiries remain ongoing".

We were called following reports that an HGV lorry had become stuck after colliding with a railway bridge in Epsom around 3.40pm on Friday (21 May).

The collision, which happened in East Street, also resulted in a delivery van becoming stuck under the lorry. Neither of the drivers were injured. Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, and Network Rail was contacted to ensure trains were stopped on safety grounds.