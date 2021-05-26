Naomi Campbell 'was listening to Bob Marley' when she became a mum

Model Naomi Campbell said she was listening to Bob Marley when she became a mum.

Speaking on her 'No Filter With Naomi' interview series on YouTube Campbell, 51, revealed she often listened to music during special moments in her life.

Hosting American DJ and music producer D-Nice she spoke about the importance of African music and heritage.

She said: “Music is like… In my most special moments, you know I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing. That’s my roots, you know? It’s my roots.”

Campbell announced the arrival of her baby girl just before her 51st birthday, in a post on Instagram featuring a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet.

She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

The London-born model was discovered as a schoolgirl and went on to become the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She is also known for her charity work, and in 2005 founded Fashion For Relief, a charity merging fashion and philanthropy.