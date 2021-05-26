Nearly two million Londoners are living in homes with mould, damp, or that they cannot keep warm in winter, according to a new report.

The study, by housing charity Shelter, paints a bleak picture of the situation in the capital with overcrowding and affordability affecting thousands more people.

It estimates the number of people affected by London's "housing emergency" adds up to nearly 4 million.

The research used a number of factors to work out if someone has access to a safe and secure home including;

Affordability

Unfit or unstable

If they have been subject to discrimination due to their race, gender, disability or sexuality

Single mum, Fatima, 44, has been living in a hostel in London for five years with her 10-year-old son.

"I don't feel like I have control over my own life. To eat, we have to go to my mother's. I cannot even cook a meal for my son," said Fatima.

"We're not allowed family or friends over. Where we live is not a home. My son has spent half his life trapped in this hostel. What is that doing to him? During lockdown he fell behind at school. There's no room for him to study here and there's no WIFI," she added.

The government said it was "unacceptable" for people to live in unsafe accommodation, adding: "That is why we have given councils stronger tools to crack down on rogue landlords, including fines of up to £30,000 and banning orders.

"We’ve also announced major reforms to support tenants, including our Charter for Social Housing Residents, that will provide greater redress for residents, better regulation and improve the quality of homes.

We’re providing over £750 million this year alone to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping and are investing over £12 billion in affordable housing."