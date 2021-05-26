A poorly dog found wandering around a garden in Luton splattered with red paint needs a new owner and a fresh start.

Lurcher Percy escaped from his home and strayed in the local area. Animal charity the RSPCA said he was underweight and had paint on his paws and ears.

He was also suffering the highly contagious parvovirus that attacks the intestines and can be fatal in young or unvaccinated dogs.

Percy the Lurcher after being treated by the vets Credit: RSPCA

"It was touch and go whether he’d make it so we were all thrilled when he pulled through," said RSPCA Inspector Mel Fisher.

"We were eventually able to trace an owner who’d been struggling to take care of him financially and signed him over into our care," Mel added.

One of the vets who helped nurse Percy back to health said he needed some more training and would be suited to a home with older teenage children.

He also struggles with separation anxiety and needs an owner who will be around most of the time to build his confidence.

To find out more about Percy and how to rehome a dog, click here.