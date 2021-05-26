Just imagine going to a theatre where the audience runs the show. At London’s County Hall the drama, tension and intrigue are focussed firmly on the public in a unique production called 'The Money'.

The plot seems simple. Just answer one question - what to do with a pot of real cash? The audience gets 60 minutes to make up its mind and reach a unanimous decision.

“I came upon with the piece of work because I was really interested in collective decision making,” said Director Seth Honnor.

“I wanted to think about how you distributed resources where I had to agree that your idea might be better than mine.

Rather than a situation where you’re saying ‘this is my idea and I decide if I give you the money. So it was how do we make a collective decision about resource,” he added.

The audience can use the cash for anything it wants so long as it’s within the law. But if players fail to agree how to spend it then every penny rolls over to the next show.

“It can be anything from a group deciding to plant one tree to some really extraordinary stories,” said Seth.

“In the United States they decided to buy teddy bears to give to police officers so police officers had teddy bears to give to children who were caught up in violent crime. I got an email a year later that had a picture of a child with a police car behind and said ‘there was a terrible incident today but luckily police officers were armed with teddy bears from your project,” he added.

