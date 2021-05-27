Bank Holiday sizzler? London could reach 25C under sunny skies

After weeks of dark, grey, damp skies London's weather is about to turn a sunny corner just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Forecasters say temperatures will climb to 20C, and get even warmer in the days ahead. Temperatures could even reach 25C in West London on Monday, according to the Met Office.

Most parts of London and the South East will wake up to sunshine on Saturday morning.

"There will be a transition from cold weather into a fine and settled period of weather over the bank holiday and early parts of next weeks," the Met Office said.

"Most areas should see some sunshine this weekend. It may feel cooler in the mornings," it added.

The warmer weather marks a welcome break from the rain that has dominated the UK since the start of the month.

