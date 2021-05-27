Tap above to watch a special investigation by Martin Stew

Housing problems in Croydon have been well documented. Mouldy, leaking homes, and thousands of people waiting for safe and quality accommodation.

Financially things have been bleak too for the council with the borough declaring itself bankrupt last year.

So how, and why, did things get so bad in Croydon?

Many people have pointed the finger at 'Brick by Brick', a property developer set up and funded by the council to the tune of £200 million.

ITV News London investigates whether that was value for money and whether it made the borough go bust.