A neon Wonderland is lighting up a corner of London's Leadenhall Market as it celebrates its 700th birthday. God's Own Junkyard has made all sorts of signs - with some sold to famous clients and others popping up on film sets including Judge Dredd. The company has a rich history - which as Sally Williams explains, puts them in good company in the market.

Step inside the original God's Own Junkyard in east London... and prepare to be dazzled!