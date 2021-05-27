Tap above to watch video report by Chloe Keedy

Two long lost sisters who were separated at birth have been reunited after more than half a century.

Carole Murphy and Sarah Dunkley were both adopted after being abandoned in the 1960s.

Carole was born in St Mary's Hospital in Paddington and two years later Sarah was born in Queen Charlotte's & Chelsea Hospital in Hammersmith.

"You've always got a curiosity about your background and as you get older there are more questions that you want answered," said Sarah.

Sarah got in touch with the makers of the ITV show Long Lost Family and gave a DNA sample. At first, producers struggled to track down any of her relatives until last year Carole took her own DNA test.

"In lockdown my daughters were home and they talked me into doing it," said Carole.

"I did think from time-to-time I must have half siblings out there but I thought they could be anywhere in the world," she added.

The DNA test revealed a match with a sister living in the UK less than 30 miles away. The good news was broken by the presenter of Long Lost Family, Davina McCall.

Credit: ITV/Long Lost Family

The sisters said they were nervous meeting for the first time but felt there was an instant connection.

"There was a familiarity between us. I just felt like it wasn't the first time I'd met Carole," said Sarah.

By pure coincidence their paths may have crossed before as both spent their summer holidays taking trips to the beach in Eastbourne.

Carole and Sarah on the beach at Eastbourne Credit: ITV/Long Lost Family

Carole and Sarah are now both in touch with their birth parents but don't know if or when that reunion will take place.

You can watch Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace on the ITV Hub