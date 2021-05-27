Two Metropolitan Police officers are due to appear in court over allegations they shared pictures of a double murder scene on WhatsApp.

Pc Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 32, have each been charged with a single count of misconduct in public office over the images of sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46.

The two women were stabbed to death at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, in the early hours of June 6 last year.

Social worker Ms Henry, from Brent in north-west London, and photographer Ms Smallman, from Harrow in north-west London, had met friends the previous evening to celebrate the elder sister’s birthday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) carried out a criminal investigation into allegations that the officers took “non-official and inappropriate photographs” of the crime scene before sharing them on WhatsApp.

Jaffer and Lewis were both suspended from duty following their arrests on June 22 last year and charged last month.

They are expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Danyal Hussein, 18, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, is facing trial in June accused of the sisters’ murders.