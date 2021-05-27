Vaxi Taxi: Free Black Cab helping vulnerable people get vaccinated

Tap above to watch video report by Ronke Phillips

A Barnet doctor has set up a free Black cab service to help vulnerable people get to their vaccination appointments.

Dr Sharon Raymond set up the Vaxi Taxi project mainly to help homeless people and rough sleepers who can get their jab in the back of the cab, but is helping people from all walks of life.

"I use the service because I'm a photographer and I work a lot of the time with special needs children who have medical conditions and I'd like to provide that service to them - so working with them is safer" said Dina Elrich.

Among the drivers taking part in the scheme is David Byrne who spent three weeks in hospital with Covid over Christmas.

"To give back in this way and help other people, it's not much but it's a little help for people who can't get there so that's why I'm doing it," said David.

One of the aims of the pop up clinics is to help people who have difficulty getting access to healthcare but want to be vaccinated.

"They told me they are going to have vaccines," said one man who was not registered with a doctor and only arrived in the UK 20 days ago.

"I found out [about the clinic] on Facebook so I came here about fours weeks ago and now I'm getting a second [jab], I'm happy with that because I have no GP," said another man.

The scheme, which also offers food, clothes and other health services, is being run by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation along with the NHS and is supported by Crowdfunding donations.

"We have blood pressure checks, pulse checks, yesterday we were in Bromley we had a dentist, we have podiatrists, so it's a full offer," said Dr Sharon Raymond the founder of Vaxi Taxi.