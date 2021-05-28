Credit: 'See Through the Symptoms' Campaign

Lung cancer can affect anyone, smokers and non-smokers.

Cancer charities including Ruth Strauss Foundation, EGFR Positive UK and ALK Positive UK have joined together to launch 'See Through the Symptoms' campaign.

The short film is shot by world-renowned photographer Rankin whose mum died of lung cancer in 2005.

Faye had never smoked in her life, but was eventually diagnosed after developing a back cough and back pain. Credit: 'See Through the Symptoms'

The campaign calls on GPs and primary healthcare professionals to act on the symptoms of lung cancer, regardless of a the age or whether the patients smokes or not.

Faye Wrotchford from Lewisham was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer at 28.

It took four months and several hospital appointments to get diagnosed.

Faye believes this new campaign can make people recognise that non-smokers can get lung cancer too.

Faye says she doesn't blame her GP, but she believes if she was diagnosed earlier the outcome would have been different.

It was peppered over every bone in my body. And it surely had time to spread. If my symptoms had been put together earlier. I think my diagnosis could have been drastically different Faye Wrotchford

Faye hopes by featuring in this new awareness campaign people will realise that non-smokers can get lung cancer too.

I strangely feel...I don't like telling people I've got lung cancer. Because there is a stigma that I smoked and that it's my fault. And nobody deserves to have cancer firstly. It was something that I did to get cancer. Faye Wrotchford

Over 50% of lung cancers are diagnosed at stage 3 or stage 4.

Faye is urging GP's and healthcare professionals to 'see through the symptoms'

For Faye she says that has been a "death sentence."

Former England Cricket Captain, Sir Andrew Strauss lost his wife, Ruth to lung cancer in 2018.

She was 46 years old. The foundation set up in Ruth's memory is supporting this new campaign.

Former England Cricketer, Andrew Strauss set up the Ruth Strauss Foundation in memory of his wife who died from lung cancer. Credit: Ruth Strauss Foundation

They want more GP's to see through the symptoms.

I regret everyday the fact that Ruth wasn't diagnosed earlier. We obviously need GPs and healthcare professionals to be a lot more cognisant of the fact that this is a thing and this is something someone could be suffering from Sir Andrew Strauss, Cricketer & Founder of Ruth Strauss Foundation

6,000 people a year in the UK die of lung cancer despite having never smoked. And like any cancer, early diagnosis is key.

There's a number of issues that make diagnosis of lung cancer difficult. Firstly the fact that early on in the disease there may be no symptoms at all and secondly the fact smoking is the biggest risk factors Dr Gary Howsam, Vice Chair, Royal College of General Practitioners

Sometimes people with symptoms who don't smoke may not present to their GP.