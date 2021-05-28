Campaign encourages GPs to get better at spotting symptoms of lung cancer in non-smokers
Lung cancer can affect anyone, smokers and non-smokers.
Cancer charities including Ruth Strauss Foundation, EGFR Positive UK and ALK Positive UK have joined together to launch 'See Through the Symptoms' campaign.
The short film is shot by world-renowned photographer Rankin whose mum died of lung cancer in 2005.
The campaign calls on GPs and primary healthcare professionals to act on the symptoms of lung cancer, regardless of a the age or whether the patients smokes or not.
Faye Wrotchford from Lewisham was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer at 28.
It took four months and several hospital appointments to get diagnosed.
Faye says she doesn't blame her GP, but she believes if she was diagnosed earlier the outcome would have been different.
Faye hopes by featuring in this new awareness campaign people will realise that non-smokers can get lung cancer too.
Over 50% of lung cancers are diagnosed at stage 3 or stage 4.
For Faye she says that has been a "death sentence."
Former England Cricket Captain, Sir Andrew Strauss lost his wife, Ruth to lung cancer in 2018.
She was 46 years old. The foundation set up in Ruth's memory is supporting this new campaign.
They want more GP's to see through the symptoms.
6,000 people a year in the UK die of lung cancer despite having never smoked. And like any cancer, early diagnosis is key.
Sometimes people with symptoms who don't smoke may not present to their GP.