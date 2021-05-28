Police have launched a murder investigation after a shooting in Hornsey. Police were called at 01:10hrs on Friday, 28 May to reports of a shooting in the vicinity of Turnpike Lane and Willoughby Road.Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.A man, believed aged in his 20s, was found with a gunshot injury. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.Next of kin have been informed.A crime scene remains in place. There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.