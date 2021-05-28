A watch reportedly belonging to footballer, Jesse Lingard was stolen from a changing room during a Premier League match.

Officers said they are investigating a report of the burglary at London stadium on May 9.

Former England International Jesse Lingard had his watch reportedly stolen during Premier League game Credit: PA still

On that day, Hammers took on Everton with the England International playing the full 90 minutes.

The Sun, which first reported the story, said the watch belonged to the 28-year-old footballer, who was on loan from Manchester United.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.