Footballer Jesse Lingard's watch stolen from changing room during match
A watch reportedly belonging to footballer, Jesse Lingard was stolen from a changing room during a Premier League match.
Officers said they are investigating a report of the burglary at London stadium on May 9.
On that day, Hammers took on Everton with the England International playing the full 90 minutes.
The Sun, which first reported the story, said the watch belonged to the 28-year-old footballer, who was on loan from Manchester United.
The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.