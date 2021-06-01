Crystal Palace gave some star backing on Tuesday to help raise money for a leukemia charity after lifelong fan Geoff Hill was diagnosed with blood cancer.

The South London club got behind the 'Palace to Paris' fundraising campaign which will see Geoff's brother-in-laws running 460km in 30 days to raise money for charity Cure Leukemia.

Lee Roberts and Jordan Smith will be running around the streets of South London clocking up the equivalent number of miles as it would take to run all the way to Paris.

Geoff has advanced leukemia after first being diagnosed four years ago. He went from being the Editor of ITV News to endless rounds of chemotherapy and biopsies.

A bone marrow transplant had been his best hope, but last September the cancer came back and Geoff was forced to leave the job he loved for good.

Mark Bright (r), Geoff Hill (centre), Steve Parish (r) Credit: Emily Hill

Writing on the Crystal Palace website, Geoff said: "It’s hard to describe what was actually wrong; I just felt run down. I assumed it was some kind of virus. I had symptoms which I have since learned are potential signs of blood cancer; tiredness, a severe lack of energy, night sweats and difficulty in shrugging off infections.

"My health was deteriorating at an alarming rate. In just three weeks I went from my usual gym routine to being violently ill after a warm up. My heart would start racing after walking up a flight of stairs. I found it harder to go for the shortest of walks, and even started waiting for later trains to avoid crossing the bridge to a different platform."

On Tuesday there was no better place to start the 'Palace to Paris' fundraiser than at Selhurst Park.

Lee Roberts and Jordan Smith Credit: Emily Hill

Lee and Jordan will be running on average 15km each day from June 1 to Jun 30 with no planned rest day. Each leg will be run on road circuits set up around the local area in South London.

For details about how to get involved with fundraising for the challenge, click here.